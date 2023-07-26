FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A multiple-vehicle accident currently has a section of Interstate 79 in Marion County shut down as crews work to clear the road.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a multiple-vehicle accident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday on I-79 northbound near the 134-mile marker.

As a result of the incident, the entire interstate in the area of the accident has been shut down, 911 officials said.

911 officials could not confirm if the accident involved three or four cars, but could confirm that one injury was reported from the incident.

Officials reported that nobody has been transported at this time, but crews from the Marion County Rescue Squad, West Virginia State Police and Valley Volunteer Fire Department are currently on the scene.