FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person had to be taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle wreck in Fairmont Tuesday evening.

According to an official with the Marion County 911 Center, at around 4:16 p.m., crews were alerted to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Morgantown Avenue and East Park Avenue after they say one of the vehicles ran a red light.

When crews arrived at the scene, they treated three people for injuries and sent one of them to the hospital to be treated further. The roads were temporarily shut down but have since reopened.

Crews from the Fairmont Fire Department, Fairmont Police Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad all responded to the call.