UPDATE: 5/29/2023, 6:11 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County 911 has confirmed that a single lane of I-79 northbound traffic has reopened following a wreck involving a tractor-trailer.

12 News previously reported that both lanes of traffic were closed. It has now been confirmed by Harrison County 911 that only northbound traffic was closed due to this wreck. We apologize for the error.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple crews are currently responding to a wreck on I-79 involving a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle.

According to Harrison County 911, a tractor-trailer reportedly went over the guard rail on I-79 near mile marker 108 into the other lane of traffic, striking at least one other vehicle and closing both lanes of traffic.

Harrison County 911 also confirmed that two patients were transported as a result of the wreck and that the road will be closed until crews are able to move the vehicles. The cause of the tractor-trailer wrecking is unknown at this time.

The wreck was first called in at around 4:09 p.m. on Monday and crews first arrived on scene at 4:19 p.m. Crews from the Anmoore Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Administration, West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia State Police all responded to the call.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.