Multiple agencies respond to Barbour County fire

MOATSVILLE, W.Va. — Multiple agencies have responded to a call of a structure fire in Barbour County.

According to the Barbour County Communications Center, a fire was reported at 3:35 p.m. in the Kasson Run area of Moatsville.

When first responders arrived on scene, they reported a fully-involved blaze at a residence, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Philippi, Belington, Junior and Fellowsville fire departments, as well as the Barbour County EMS, according to the comm center.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.