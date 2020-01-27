UPDATE: Multiple agencies respond to downed aircraft in Taylor County, 1 person believed to be on board

UPDATE (1/27/2020 3:00 p.m.)

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Officials on scene of the downed aircraft in Taylor County have said one person was believed to have been on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

Officials are using a drone as a part of the investigation of the incident, which took place over a wooded area, near two homes. Officials also believe there was one person on board the plane when the incident occurred. West Virginia State Police have secured the scene around the wreckage.

There is no word on the identity of the person involved or the cause of the accident.

Emergency crews in the wooded area near Delaney Lane

Emergency crews in the wooded area near Delaney Lane



Drone being used by crews on scene

Drone being used by crews on scene

ORIGINAL (1/27/2020 2:00 p.m.)

Multiple agencies have responded to a reported aircraft accident in Taylor County, near the Marion County Line, according to 911 officials.

Harrison County 911 officials said the incident occurred near Delaney Lane in Taylor County just before 1 p.m. on Monday. Delaney Lane is off of Route 310, near Valley Falls State Park.

The Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, West Virginia State Police, the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the medical examiner and the Winfield District and Bunner Ridge volunteer fire departments have all been called to the scene.

Harrison County 911 officials said the only information available at this time is that an aircraft is down. It is not known at this time what type of aircraft is involved in this incident.

12 News has a reporter on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.