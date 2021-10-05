Multiple agencies search for man reported missing in Tucker County

PARSONS, W.Va. — Multiple agencies are attempting to find Ona Hovatter, a man reported missing in Tucker County.

According to the Tucker County Office of Emergency Management, they received a call at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday about a person going missing in the Fernow Experimental Forest area of the Monongalia National Forest in Parsons.

At that time, multiple agencies found a vehicle near the Turkey Run Trail that belonged to Ona Hovatter, 64, and a larger search and rescue effort is underway, OEM officials said.

The Parsons Volunteer Fire Department is heading up the search effort, and its members are working with people from multiple search-and-rescue entities using scent dogs and other resources, according to the office of emergency management.

Anyone with information on Hovatter’s whereabouts may contact the Tucker County Communications Center at 304-478-2187.