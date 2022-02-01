Multiple crews battle structure fire in Lumberport

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nutter Fort Fire Department (WBOY image)

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a structure fire at a building in Lumberport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, a caller reported a structure fire at an unoccupied mobile home on Sawmill Road in Lumberport at 2:06 p.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported that there was a fully involved fire at the structure, comm center officials said.

Firefighters are still on scene, however, no injuries have been reported at this time, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the Lumberport, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, Spelter and Wallace fire departments, as well as Harrison County EMS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories