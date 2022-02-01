Multiple crews battle structure fire in Lumberport

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a structure fire at a building in Lumberport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, a caller reported a structure fire at an unoccupied mobile home on Sawmill Road in Lumberport at 2:06 p.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported that there was a fully involved fire at the structure, comm center officials said.

Firefighters are still on scene, however, no injuries have been reported at this time, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the Lumberport, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, Spelter and Wallace fire departments, as well as Harrison County EMS.