BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several crews were called out to the scene of a house fire in Bridgeport Friday night.

According to Harrison County 911, a report of a structure fire on Geneva Street in Bridgeport was called in Friday night at around 11:21 p.m.

Officials with Harrison County 911 confirmed to 12 News that there were no injuries reported and nobody was transported as of 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. There is no official word at this time on what caused the fire, nor as to whether the home is a total loss.

Crews from the Anmoore Fire Department, the Bridgeport Fire Department, the Clarksburg Fire Department, the Nutter Fort Fire Department, the Shinnston Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department and the the Bridgeport Police Department all responded to the call.

