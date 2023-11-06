FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire broke out at a Fairmont home Sunday evening that required multiple fire crews to put out.

According to a Facebook post from the Fairmont Fire Department, at around 5:04 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported fire in the 1000 block of Virginia Ave.

The post said that the first engine was on the scene within three minutes and reported that the building had “heavy fire and smoke on the second floor.” All three Fairmont city crews were then dispatched to the scene and were able to get the fire under control by 5:31 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: Fairmont Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Fairmont Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Fairmont Fire Department)

The post said that two residents were at home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.