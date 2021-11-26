Multiple crews on scene at Wallace residence fire

WALLACE, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a structure fire at a residence in Wallace.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a fire came in at 12:44 p.m. on Friday taking place at a residence on Big Elk Road in Wallace.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed that there was a working structure fire at the residence, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Folsom, Lumberport, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, Spelter and Wallace Fire Departments, as well as Harrison County EMS.

No injuries have been reported at this time and no information on the condition of the home was available, according to the communications center.