Center Branch, W. Va.-Multiple crews are currently on the scene of a mobile home fire in Harrison County.

According the the Harrison County Comm Center; the fire was reported at 1:08 A.M. on Hoop Pole Hollow Road in Center Branch Tuesday Morning.

The Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Anmoore, and Philippi fire departments all responded to the working structure fire. With the Anmoore EMS on standby.

At this time there are no injuries reported.