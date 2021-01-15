Multiple crews respond to 2-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a two-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 144 in Monongalia County.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, the accident was reported at 2:21 p.m. on Friday involving two vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

Responding to the scene were West Virginia State Police, Monongalia County EMS, as well as the Clinton District Triune Halleck volunteer fire departments.

According to the comm center, there were no lane closures and there are no injuries reported at this time. Troopers with the state police will be performing an investigation into the incident.