Multiple crews respond to 3 vehicle accident on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Multiple crews responded to a three vehicle accident that happened on I-79 in Bridgeport on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., the Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and the West Virginia Division of Highways responded to a call regarding a multiple vehicle accident on I-79.

The accident happened near mile marker 119, causing three lanes to close down.

Two people were transferred to the United Health Center. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No further information has been released at this time. 12News will continue to update this story as more details become available.