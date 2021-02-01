Multiple crews respond to a fire at a residence on Sigman Hill road in Cowen

COWEN, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a structure fire reported at a residence on Sigman Hill Road in Cowen.

According to the Webster County 911 Communications Center, the fire was reported at about 4:22 p.m. on Monday at a mobile home in the area of Sigman Hill in Cowen.

Crews with the Cowen, Webster Springs, and Craigsville fire departments responded to the scene and Webster County EMS, according to the communication center.

No one was inside the residence at the time of the blaze, and no injuries have been reported, comm center officials said.

