Multiple crews respond to a fire in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va- Several people were taken to the Grafton City hospital to be treat for injuries following a fire in Taylor County.

According to officials, first responders were alerted of a trash fire at approximately 11:13 p.m. Monday night on Lucas Dairy Road in Grafton.

According to the Grafton Fire Department the trash fire spread to a porch of an apartment at the Briercliff Apartments. The fire crew acted quickly and contain the fire and was able to get the individual who was trapped out of the apartment.

Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, and the Grafton Police Department all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

