Multiple crews respond to a working structure fire in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a working structure fire in Salem on Wednesday.

According to first-responders on scene, the fire was reported at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday at 83 Water St. in Salem, and when they arrived on scene they reported a working fire.

All of the building’s occupants were able to exit the home without injury, however, the Harrison County EMS was on scene to assist in case of injury, according to first-responders on scene.

Responding to the scene were the Mannington, Reynoldsville, Salem, Spelter and Nutter Fort fire departments; the fire is still ongoing at this time.