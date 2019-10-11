Multiple crews respond to accident involving Harrison County school bus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Multiple crews responded to a two vehicle accident in Harrison County that involved a Harrison County school bus on Friday morning, according to 911 officials.

911 officials received a call for a rear-end collision on South Chestnut Street in Clarksburg just before 8 a.m. on Friday. One injury was reported following the accident, but the person refused treatment, according to 911 officials.

Clarksburg Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene, 911 officials said.

The scene of the collision has since been cleared.