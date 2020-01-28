Multiple crews respond to commercial fire at old MEC building in Meadowbrook

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. — A structure fire at a commercial property has caused multiple crews to respond in Meadowbrook on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, multiple crews, made up of Spelter, Shinnston, Lumberport, Nutter Fort, Worthington and Lost Creek volunteer fire departments and Bridgeport Fire Department, responded to the former MEC Building on Shinnston Pike Street in Meadowbrook.

While no one was in the building, nor were there injuries reported, Harrison County EMS also responded to the scene in case something were to happen while fire crews fought the blaze, according to the comm center.

Spelter volunteer fire department took the lead in the battle against the fire and is expected to be performing an investigation into the incident, comm center officials said.