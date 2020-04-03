Multiple crews respond to drowning call in Harrison County

WALLACE, W.Va. — A drowning reported on Little Elk Road outside of Wallace has caused one patient to be transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident occurred at approximately noon on Friday, and the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded on scene and began performing life-saving techniques on a 6-year-old boy.

A med-evac chopper was called in and landed at Wallace Community Park, but the patient was transported to UHC by ambulance via Harrison County EMS, according to 911 officials. The Wallace VFD said it was decided it would be better to take the boy to UHC by ambulance instead of transporting him to a hospital by helicopter.

There is no word at this time on the boy’s status.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is still on scene to perform an investigation into the incident, officials said. The sheriff’s department said the boy fell into a pond while going after a puppy that was in the water.

More information will be added as it is received.