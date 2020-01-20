Multiple crews respond to fire at a residence in Farmington

FARMINGTON, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a fire at a home in Farmington early Monday morning.

According to the Marion County 911 Comm Center, multiple crews were called to the fire on Trenton Street in Farmington at 5:30 in the morning.

Farmington, Worthington, Shinnston, Fairview, Monongah, and Baxter volunteer fire departments responded to the scene to battle the fire, and no injuries or transports resulted from the incident, according to comm center officials.

More information will be added as it is received.