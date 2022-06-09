WANA, W.Va. — Multiple fire crews responded to a reported fire at a mine site in Monongalia County.
According to the Monongalia County Communications Center, a structure fire was reported at a mining facility located on Shamrock Road in Wana at 6:16 a.m. on Thursday.
When crews arrived, they confirmed that there was a fire at the former Murray Energy site and began the process of fighting the blaze, comm center officials said.
According to a Facebook post from the Hundred Volunteer Fire Department, the building that was on fire had a large fuel cell containing diesel fuel inside it.
Crews remained on scene for approximately two and a half hours, according to the post.
Responding to the scene were the Wadestown, Cassville, Blacksville and Granville fire departments, as well as the Monongalia County Hazmat team and Mon County EMS; units from Pennsylvania and Marion County also assisted with the incident, according to the comm center.
No further information is available at this time.