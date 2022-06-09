WANA, W.Va. — Multiple fire crews responded to a reported fire at a mine site in Monongalia County.

According to the Monongalia County Communications Center, a structure fire was reported at a mining facility located on Shamrock Road in Wana at 6:16 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, they confirmed that there was a fire at the former Murray Energy site and began the process of fighting the blaze, comm center officials said.

According to a Facebook post from the Hundred Volunteer Fire Department, the building that was on fire had a large fuel cell containing diesel fuel inside it.

Crews remained on scene for approximately two and a half hours, according to the post.

(Courtesy: Hundred Volunteer Fire Department)

Responding to the scene were the Wadestown, Cassville, Blacksville and Granville fire departments, as well as the Monongalia County Hazmat team and Mon County EMS; units from Pennsylvania and Marion County also assisted with the incident, according to the comm center.

No further information is available at this time.