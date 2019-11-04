Multiple crews respond to fire at Stonewood residence, 1 person transported to hospital

STONEWOOD, W.Va. – Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Stonewood on Monday morning.

911 officials said Stonewood Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Anmoore Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department and Anmoore EMS responded to the scene. Nutter Fort Fire Department is currently on scene at the residence on Elk Avenue in Stonewood with a working fire, according to 911 officials.

Officials said one person had to be removed from the residence and transported to United Hospital Center. Officials also said HealthNet had been notified, but was then cancelled while en route to the fire.

There is currently no status update on the person who was transported to the hospital following the fire. However, the Stonewood Fire Chief said two dogs died as a result of the fire.

No additional details on the fire have been released at this time.