Multiple crews respond to fire in progress in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a call of a fire near Jordan Street in Fairmont.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the fire was reported at a residence near the area of Jordan Street at 7:54 on Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived, they found a fully-involved structure fire at the home, which as of 9:10 a.m., crews were still attempting to put out.

Responding to the scene were the Boothsville, Rivesville, Bunner Ridge, Valley, Monongah and Winfield fire departments; the chief of the Winfield Fire Department is also on scene as well as the Marion County Rescue Squad.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of the fire at this time.

