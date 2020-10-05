Multiple crews respond to fire on Monroe St. in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A fire at a 3-story building in Fairmont has resulted in multiple crews being dispatched.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, crews were called to a working fire at 219 Monroe St. in Fairmont at 1:30 p.m.

On the scene were Faimont Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and Fairmont Police Department and the fire was considered “under control” at around 1:50 p.m.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with 12 News for additional information as it is received.

