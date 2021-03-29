Multiple crews respond to fire reported at Salem Correctional Center

SALEM, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a reported fire at Salem Correctional Center.

On Monday, the Harrison County Communications Center received a call at 10:13 a.m. of a fire at the Salem Correctional Center.

When crews arrived, they reported that there was smoke showing, and that it was coming from the laundry room, comm center officials said.

Salem, Nutter Fort and Reynoldsville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, as well as Salem EMS, according to the comm center.

No injuries have been reported at this time, comm center officials said.