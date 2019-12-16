Days
Multiple crews respond to fire Sunday in Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — A fire at a residence in Pleasant Valley caused multiple fire crews to respond on Sunday.

According to the Marion County 911 Comm Center, the blaze happened at 981 Earl Drive in Pleasant Valley on Sunday. Firefighters with the Valley, Boothsville, Winfield, Monongah and Barrackville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene to battle the fire, officials said.

Also on scene was the Marion Rescue Squad, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into the incident.

