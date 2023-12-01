THORNTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple crews responded to a fire at a residence in Thornton Friday morning.

According to the Harrison County Communications Center, a fire was reported at a structure on Bentridge Road in Thornton at around 11:21 a.m.

When crews arrived, they confirmed that a double-wide trailer was on fire and began working to extinguish the blaze, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Fellowsville, Flemington and Grafton fire departments. No information on if anyone was in the residence is available at this time, according to the comm center.

There were no injuries currently reported from the incident.