QUIET DELL, W.Va. – Multiple crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harrison County early Thursday morning.

911 officials said the fire occurred at 1:10 a.m. on Circle Drive in Quiet Dell.

The Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Anmoore and Philippi fire departments responded to the scene, along with Anmoore EMS on standby for assistance, officials said.

As of 2 a.m., there were no injuries reported in this fire, according to 911 officials

