Multiple crews respond to house fire, explosion in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Multiple crews responded to a structure fire that resulted in an explosion at a residence in Fairmont on Tuesday evening.

According to the Fairmont Fire Department, the fire began at a residence on Fay Street, and five residents were inside the home at the time.

Four of the residents had to be extracted through windows in the home, but one was able to escape through the door; no injuries were reported other than minor singes and smoke inhalation, according to the fire department.

The home had many oxygen tanks inside, and as a result of the fire, the tanks ignited and caused an explosion, fire department officials said, however, the cause of the fire has yet to be released.

The West Virginia Fire Marshals’ office is performing an investigation into the incident, but the case has yet to be assigned, according to the fire department.

