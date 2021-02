House on fire on Bailey St. in Clarksburg, W.Va. Courtesy Photo: Megan Thomas

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS all responded on scene to a fire structure call on Bailey St. in Clarksburg, W.Va.

One individual was transported to seek medical attention.

Details pertaining to the fire or individual’s condition have not yet been released. Stay tuned with WBOY 12News as more details become available.