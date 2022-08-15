Crews respond to fire on Fairchance Road in Monongalia County (WBOY image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Crews responded to a house fire in Monongalia County Monday afternoon.

The main structure of the house sustained major damage.

According to a reporter on the scene, the fire took place on Fairchace Road. Multiple crews responded including the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Stay City Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire Association and Monongalia EMS.

(WBOY image)

A Mon Power truck was also on the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Stick with 12 News for breaking new updates.