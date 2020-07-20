Multiple crews respond to motorcycle accident in Morgantown for “medical rescue with death”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An accident in Morgantown has resulted in injuries and potentially death, for at least one person involved.

According to 12 News reporters on the scene, the accident occurred before 3:00 p.m. and involved a motorcycle versus a BMV sedan on Grafton Road at the intersection with Scott Avenue.

When the reporter arrived on scene, the motorcyclist was lying in the middle of the road; the Monongalia County CAD log reported the incident as a “Medical Rescue with Death.” Heavy front end damage could be seen on the car.

While no information has been released from the Morgantown Police Department in relation to the incident, officers did tell the 12 News reporter on scene that the medical examiner had been called.

Traffic in the area was backed up and was being detoured around the accident scene, as police officers investigated the crash.

The Morgantown police and fire departments and Monongalia County EMS were all on the scene Monday afternoon.

More information will be added as it is received. Stay with 12 News for the latest information.