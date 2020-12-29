Multiple crews respond to residential fire in Cheat Lake

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Multiple crews responded to a call of a fire at a residence in Cheat Lake on Tuesday morning.

According to the Monongalia County Communications Center, a fire was reported at a residence on Fairchance Road in Cheat Lake at 9:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fire crews with the Cheat Lake, Brookhaven, Star City, Bruceton Mills and Monongalia County fire departments responded to the scene to find a working structure fire, according to the comm center.

An occupant was inside the residence at the time, but was able to get out without any injuries, officials with the comm center said; however, Monongalia County EMS was on scene in the event that injuries occur.

Currently, suppression of the fire is still in progress and the Cheat Lake Fire Department will be performing an investigation into the cause of the blaze, according to the comm center.