Multiple crews respond to residential fire in Harrison County

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:

HEPZIBAH, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews are on scene at a working residential fire in Harrison County.

The Spelter, Shinnston, Lumberport and Nutter Fort Fire Departments responded to the fire just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to 911 officials. The fire occurred at a residence on Dan Street in Hepzibah, officials said.

According to officials with the Spelter VFD, there were no injuries in the fire and it started in the living room of the fire.

No has been no further information on the fire or what caused it. The Fire Marshal’s office will investigate the incident.

