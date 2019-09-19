Multiple crews respond to residential fire in Mount Clare

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a residence in Mount Clare late Wednesday morning.

911 officials said crews were alerted of the fire just after 10:30 a.m. and arrived on scene to a fully involved residential structure fire.

The Mount Clare, Lost Creek, Stonewood, West Milford, Nutter Fort and Reynoldsville fire departments all responded to the scene, according to 911 officials. Harrison County EMS was alerted for standby.

The residence and a pickup truck were destroyed by the fire.

The fire is ongoing and crews are currently on scene. A 12 News reporter is also on scene.

No additional information on this fire is being released at this time. Stay with 12 News for the latest.

