KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Multiple crews responded to the scene of a fire at a former rehabilitation center in Kingwood on Monday morning.

911 officials said the fire at Olympic Center Preston Inc. originally began around midnight on Saturday, but rekindled on Monday morning.

The Reedsville, Albright, Masontown and Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, according to 911 officials. West Virginia State Fire Marshals and the Preston County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.