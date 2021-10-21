Multiple crews respond to structure fire at Jane Lew business

Crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew on Thursday, Oct. 21 (WBOY Image).

JANE LEW, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a reported structure fire at a business in Jane Lew.

According to the Lewis County Communications Center, the fire was reported at 11:44 a.m. at Eastern Gas Transmission on Industrial Park Road in Jane Lew.

Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and West Milford fire department responded to the scene and reported back that there was a working fire at the business, comm center officials said.

EMS crews were also on scene, but no injuries or information about the fire have been reported at this time.