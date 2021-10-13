1 woman transported, 2 cats confirmed dead in Country Acres fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a call of a structure fire at Country Acres in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a structure fire was reported Wednesday morning at the Country Acres mobile home park in Clarksburg.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a single mobile home fully involved working fire, communications center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Spelter, Stonewood and Summit Park fire departments, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County EMS, according to the communications center.

A woman was transported via Harrison County EMS due to smoke inhalation and two cats were killed as a result of the fire, according to officials on scene.