UPDATE: 4 businesses affected by fire in Buckhannon; fire contained

(UPDATE Oct. 5, 4:16 p.m.)

According to Mayor Robbie Skinner, 4 businesses have been affected by the fire: Bacteria Busters Pro, Fosters Marketing Group, Sweet-a-licious and September Sun.

He also said the whole building was flooded with water and the fire has been contained to just one building and is under control at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Buckhannon which has resulted in traffic being rerouted in the area.

According to the Upshur County 911 Communications Center, a fire was reported on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Main and Spring streets in Buckhannon.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they reported a working fire at the structure. The Buckhannon Fire Department is the lead investigator although multiple fire crews are on the scene in the incident, comm center officials said.

At this time, traffic in the area of the fire is being rerouted and the road is closed, according to the comm center.

No injuries have been reported, however, comm center officials believe the structure will be deemed a total loss.