Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Flemington

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. — Multiple fire crews have responded to a working structure fire in Flemington.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the blaze was reported at 4:20 p.m. on Friday. the Flemington, Grafton and Boothsville volunteer fire departments, as well as the Bridgeport Fire Department, responded to the scene to find a working fire on Simpson Road in Flemington, according to the comm center.

While no injuries have been reported, Flemington EMS is currently on scene in the event something were to happen while fire crews suppress the blaze, comm center officials said.

Stay with 12 News for more updates to the story.