Multiple crews respond to structure fire near Cassville residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a structure fire at a residence near Cassville.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, a report of a structure fire was called in at 11:17 a.m. for a residence on Sugar Grove Road near Cassville.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed a working fire at the residence and began the process of extinguishing the blaze, comm center officials said.

The Cassville, Granville, Star City, River Road, Westover and Green County fire departments were on scene, as well as the Monongalia County EMS, according to the comm center.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the extent of the damage is unknown.

