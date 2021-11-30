Multiple crews respond to Wallace fire

WALLACE, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a fire reported at a residence in Wallace.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, callers reported a structure fire taking place at a residence on Big Elk Road in Wallace at 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

When first-responded arrived, they confirmed there was a structure fire taking place at the residence, comm center officials said.

Responding to the fire were the Folsom, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, Spelter, Wallace and Worthington fire departments, as well as the Harrison County EMS.

No word on the condition of the residence is available, and no injuries have been reported at this time, according to the comm center.

