Multiple crews respond to working fire at Harrison County residence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Multiple crews responded to the scene of a working fire at a residence just outside of Clarksburg before noon on Wednesday, according to Harrison County 911.

911 officials said that crews arrived on scene after receiving a report of smoke coming from a residence on Thorn Stop Circle in Harrison County at 11:39 a.m. Reynoldsville, Nutter Fort, Spelter and Stonewood fire departments all responded to the scene, according to 911 officials. The Bridgeport Fire Department was returned while en route to the scene, officials said.

911 officials also stated that Harrison County EMS is on scene for standby, but no injuries have been reported.

Reynoldville fire officials said no one was at home at the time of the fire. However, officials said two animals were sent to the vet.

