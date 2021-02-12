Multiple crews respond to working fire at Milford St. residence in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Multiple crews are on scene at a residence in Clarksburg with a confirmed working fire.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the fire was reported at approximately 9:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Milford St. in Clarksburg.

Responding to the scene were the Clarksburg Fire Department who confirmed that there was a working fire at the residence, comm center officials said.

Also responding to the scene were the Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS; no injuries have been reported at this time, according to the comm center.