Multiple crews respond to working fire at Milford St. residence in Clarksburg

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Multiple crews are on scene at a residence in Clarksburg with a confirmed working fire.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the fire was reported at approximately 9:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Milford St. in Clarksburg.

Responding to the scene were the Clarksburg Fire Department who confirmed that there was a working fire at the residence, comm center officials said.

Also responding to the scene were the Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS; no injuries have been reported at this time, according to the comm center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories