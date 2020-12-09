Multiple crews respond to working fire in Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a working fire on Willow Road in Monongah.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the fire was called in at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning and when crews arrived on scene, they discovered a working fire.

Responding to the scene were the Monongah, Farmington and Harrison County fire departments, as well as the Marion County Rescue Squad, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Monongah Police Department, comm center officials said.

An investigation into the incident is being performed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. More information will be added as it is received.