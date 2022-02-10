Multiple crews respond to working fire in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a working fire in Westover.

According to the Monongalia 911 Communications Center, a structure fire was reported at a residence on Buchanan Street in Westover at 12:43 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported back that there was a working fire at the location and began work to extinguish the blaze, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Westover, Granville, River Road and Star City fire departments, as well as the Westover Police Department and Monongalia County EMS.

Crews on scene stated that the fire started in a basement apartment and spread to two other apartments, one of which was unoccupied.

A cause has yet to be determined, however, two of the apartments were damaged as a direct result of the fire and another was damaged by smoke, on-scene sources said.

One person has been transported as a result of breathing issues.