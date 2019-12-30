Multiple Crews Responded to a House Fire in Harrison County

Wallace W.Va-Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Harrison County, according to 911 officials.

First responders were alerted of the house fire located on Rinehart Road at 12:03 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the Wallace Fire department, Lumberport Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, and the Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene.

This house fire was at the same location that a fire took place at Sunday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported.

