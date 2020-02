Grafton, W.Va – Multiple crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Taylor County early Thursday morning.

Officials were alerted to the on Gerald Drive fire at approximately 1:25 a.m.

According to officials, there have been no injuries reported as of 2 a.m.

Grafton, Flemington, and Boothsville fire departments, along with Taylor County EMS all responded to the scene of the working fire.

