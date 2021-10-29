Multiple departments respond to a structure fire in Harrison County

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. – Departments are on scene of a working structure fire on Main Street in Enterprise.

The fire was reported at 8:45 p.m., and according to a Harrison County 911 comm center official, no injuries have been reported at this time.

On scene are the Bridgeport Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriffs Department, Lumberport Fire Department, Monongah Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department and Worthington Fire Dept.

Stay with 12 News for updates.