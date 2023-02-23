FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — At least one apartment at the Village of White Hall was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

According to the Marion County 911 log, the fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Officials at the scene say that the fire started on the deck, and that the apartment that was destroyed was occupied.

Crews respond to a fire at the Village of White Hall apartments. WBOY images.

No injuries were reported and no roads needed to be closed for the response, according to officials at the Marion County 911 Center.

The Bridgeport, Monongah, Valley, Winfield, Rivesville and Worthington fire departments, the White Hall Police Department, and the Marion County Rescue Squad all responded.

